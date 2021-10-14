Microsoft announces proposed election of new board member By Microsoft Corp. Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.) By Microsoft Corp. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. released its annual proxy statement on Thursday and announced the nomination of Carlos A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Automatic Data Processing (ADP), to the Microsoft board of directors. Rodriguez will be presented for election at the company's annual shareholders meeting, which will be held Nov. 30, 2021."Carlos is an accomplished business leader and his experience accelerating ADP's business transformation makes him an ideal addition to Microsoft's board," said John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director. "We look forward to his insight and welcoming him in the near future." "I'm pleased to have Carlos join our board. As CEO of ADP, he brings unique industry and technology expertise, as well as deep understanding of changing work norms, which will make him a valuable addition to the board," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.Carlos Rodriguez joined ADP in 1999 and took on roles of increasing responsibility until being named president and CEO of ADP in 2011, becoming the sixth CEO since its 1949 founding. He is a recognized leader in the human capital management industry and has led the global tech company through significant shifts in the world of work including the impacts of digital transformation. Rodriguez holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University. He is also a member of the Business Roundtable, the Economic Club of New York and the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable. If Rodriguez and the rest of the company's nominees are elected, Microsoft's board of directors will consist of 12 members, including Reid Hoffman, general partner at Greylock Partners; Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and CFO of PepsiCo; Teri L. List, former executive vice president and CFO of Gap Inc.; Satya Nadella, Microsoft chairman and CEO; Sandra E. Peterson, operating partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice; Penny Pritzker, founder and chairman of PSP Partners; Charles W. Scharf, president and CEO of Wells Fargo & Company; John W. Stanton, chairman of Trilogy Partnerships; John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director; Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline; and Padmasree Warrior, founder, president and CEO, Fable Group Inc. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-proposed-election-of-new-board-member-301400843.htmlSOURCE Microsoft Corp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets record Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter