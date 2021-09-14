Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase program By Microsoft Corp. Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.) By Microsoft Corp. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 11% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 17, 2021.The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time. The board of directors approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft. "This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. This is an updated executive role for Mr. Smith who will continue to report to Mr. Nadella.In addition, the company announced the date for the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on Nov. 30, 2021. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2021, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.This year's annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, chief financial officer; Brad Smith, president and vice chair; and John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director. Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-increase-and-new-share-repurchase-program-301376951.htmlSOURCE Microsoft Corp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Brewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesBack to school Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter