Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

By Microsoft Corp.
Dec 7, 2021

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 16, 2022.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.