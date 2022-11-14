Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft Supply Chain Platform harmonizes the data estate, introduces "command center" for enterprise supply chain

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Microsoft Corp. announced the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, which helps organizations maximize their supply chain data estate investment with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low-code, security and SaaS applications in a composable platform.


