Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

 By Microsoft Corp.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


REDMOND, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2022 fourth-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2022-Q4/press-release-webcast.

Tags