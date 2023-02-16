Microsoft Logo

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Five years ago, Microsoft Corp. launched the TechSpark program with a goal to accelerate economic growth in six communities across the United States and Mexico. TechSpark works with local community organizations to develop digital skills, support nonprofits and create jobs. Microsoft is now expanding this program to all 50 states via a new TechSpark Fellows model.


