REDMOND, Wash., Sep. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed Microsoft technologist, Nick Pinheiro, has been named Principal in the company's Azure Cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI) division. The move by Microsoft further solidifies their deep focus on software as a service (SaaS) and its strategic alignment with supporting the digital transformation of Enterprises, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and startups globally.
Over the past eleven years at Microsoft, Nick has propelled himself to the top. His diligent work can be seen in the platforms of the world's largest organizations across industries such as technology, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, government, energy, entertainment, sports and more. Nick's expertise has now positioned him as one of the most highly sought-after technologists across all technology companies including Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Alphabet (Google).
In addition, within the past year Nick has released the most technologically advanced link-in-bio platform on the market. As simply a side project to demonstrate the capabilities of the Microsoft Cloud, 'Link in Bio' (https://www.linknbio.com) is now the most preferred platform of its type across all search engines and social networks. Nick's groundbreaking platform is being leveraged worldwide by influencers, artists, celebrities, athletes, digital marketers, and business owners.
A decorated speaker, Nick has addressed crowds of thousands across the globe. Nick's next technology talk will be presented at the end of September in California where he will address the audience of Visual Studio Live. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Nick attended Boston University where he received both his Graduate and Undergraduate degrees. Nick holds a master's degree in Computer Science / Computer Information Systems.
Nick is the son of immigrants of the Cabo Verde Islands. His father is natural of the island of Brava and mother of the island of São Vicente.