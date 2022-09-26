Support Local Journalism


REDMOND, Wash., Sep. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed Microsoft technologist, Nick Pinheiro, has been named Principal in the company's Azure Cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI) division. The move by Microsoft further solidifies their deep focus on software as a service (SaaS) and its strategic alignment with supporting the digital transformation of Enterprises, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and startups globally.

