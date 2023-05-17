Support Local Journalism


Resident & Family Member Feedback Earns Trumbull Senior Assisted Living Community 2022-2023 Best Assisted Living Excellence Award

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has ranked among the best assisted living with memory care communities in Connecticut and the entire U.S. for the second straight year. In U.S. News & World Report's second annual Best Senior Living ratings published today, the community was selected following a comprehensive resident and family member survey. Middlebrook Farms is the only senior living community in Trumbull to have earned this prestigious award.


