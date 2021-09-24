Mildred Fuentes' new book "Reflexiones Bíblicas: Libro de los Salmos" contains beautiful pieces that celebrate the wonder of love, life, and all in between. By Page Publishing Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reflexiones Bíblicas: Libro de los Salmos By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mildred Fuentes, a nurse with a passion in writing, has completed her new book "Reflexiones Bíblicas: Libro de los Salmos": a stirring read through pages that carry teachings and spread positive hope, sharing verses and paragraphs about the beauty of life and its simplicity.Fuentes writes, "For love we were born, we were created, for love we walk through our lives from our birth. Out of love we carry out the commandments and works of charity, out of love we are baptized because sin wipes us out; for love we are on our way to marriage, we fall in love. For love we have our children and our families grow larger. For love we suffer, we laugh; For love we celebrate each year that we meet, for love we mourn our dead. In short, out of love we build a better world, out of love we are blessed, out of love we arrive in paradise and we are invited to save ourselves. We already know that without love we are nothing, we cannot exist, nor be happy, nor be free, if love is lacking in our lives. My book, Reflexiones Bíblicas: Libro de los Salmos, is made with much love for all of you. Many blessings for the whole world." Published by Page Publishing, Mildred Fuentes' profound words are a feast for the heart and soul as her book offers thought-provoking messages that enlighten one's view of life and equip them with the necessary tools to face whatever challenges it gives.At the end of this read, one will feel the joy of life and vie for greater fulfillment.Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Reflexiones Bíblicas: Libro de los Salmos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com. 