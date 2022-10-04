IPX1031 Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/IPX1031)

 By IPX1031

IPX1031 Strengthens Pacific Northwest Region with Milissa Ormiston-Hall as VP, Oregon / SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Milissa Ormiston-Hall as Vice President, Oregon / SW Washington to the IPX1031 Pacific Northwest team.

