Garden-Style Community Adds 362 Homes to Picturesque Suburban Olympia

LACEY, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator, and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of move-ins at Modera Lacey, a garden-style community spanning 26 acres in suburban Olympia.


