SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc. ("Milliman"), the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC ("MSI"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), has chosen Milliman Bungalow ("Bungalow") as its insurtech platform for a complete flood insurance rating solution. Bungalow empowers insurers and MGAs to close the flood insurance protection gap while managing risk and profitability. It addresses the full product lifecycle for flood insurance, from product design, rating, underwriting and capacity management, to feasibility and market strategy, all the way to filing and regulatory compliance.

