Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Millig Design Build, an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm, announced that it has been selected by the State of Washington Department of Enterprise Services (DES) to design and install energy-related upgrades at the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia.

The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) operates and maintains over 3 million square feet of state-owned buildings across Washington. DES also administers the Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) program in Washington, managing a pre-approved list of 14 energy service companies that can be selected by any public entity for turn-key implementation of energy-saving projects.


Tags