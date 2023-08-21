...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until noon PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Milliman Advanced Risk Adjusters introduces social deprivation indicator model to better understand community conditions on population health
SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, has released the MARA SDXPLN, a Social Deprivation Indicator model that can be used to better understand the impact of community conditions on population health. MARA SDXPLN is available in the Milliman Advanced Risk Adjusters® (MARA) software, a platform-independent product that fuels population health analytics.
As healthcare continues to evolve, it is important for healthcare decision makers to have a baseline understanding of the community conditions that explain social deprivation. MARA leverages the Social Deprivation Index[1] (SDI) from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), which provides information on the level of disadvantage for areas across the United States of America. Leveraging the SDI, the SDXPLN model provides a Social Deprivation Score (SD Score) and contributing risk factors based on where a member lives and is intended to be applied at the population level. Community-based SD factors can also lend useful information at the individual level, particularly when medical and/or pharmacy data isn't available.