SEATTLE,  Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, has released the MARA SDXPLN, a Social Deprivation Indicator model that can be used to better understand the impact of community conditions on population health. MARA SDXPLN is available in the Milliman Advanced Risk Adjusters® (MARA) software, a platform-independent product that fuels population health analytics.

As healthcare continues to evolve, it is important for healthcare decision makers to have a baseline understanding of the community conditions that explain social deprivation. MARA leverages the Social Deprivation Index[1] (SDI) from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), which provides information on the level of disadvantage for areas across the United States of America. Leveraging the SDI, the SDXPLN model provides a Social Deprivation Score (SD Score) and contributing risk factors based on where a member lives and is intended to be applied at the population level. Community-based SD factors can also lend useful information at the individual level, particularly when medical and/or pharmacy data isn't available.


