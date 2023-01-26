Support Local Journalism


Competitive bidding process saves about 2.5% of buyout costs as of December 31

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the latest results of its Milliman Pension Buyout Index (MPBI). As the pension risk transfer (PRT) market continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to monitor the annuity market for plan sponsors that are considering transferring retiree pension obligations to an insurer.


