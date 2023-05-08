Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Milliman 100 PFI funded status declines to 99.5%, moving from surplus to deficit

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Milliman 100 Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans.


Tags