Milliman analysis: COVID-19 drives decrease in individual disability income (IDI) sales in 2020 By Milliman, Inc. Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Individual Disability Income (IDI) Market Survey. The report, in its fourteenth edition, measures sales trends across 15 IDI companies, representing over 90% of the market. The survey also covers recent changes in underwriting and product design, the range of views that companies have on the current profitability of their business, and the favorable and unfavorable trends that can affect the long-term profitability of the IDI market.New IDI annualized premium issued in the first half of 2021 decreased by 4%Key findings include: The combined new IDI annualized premium issued in 2020 for all 15 companies decreased by 5.3%, dropping to $381 million from $402 million in 2019.Among the 15 companies, the highest annual growth rate in 2020 was 15%; the lowest was negative 32%. Only four of the 15 companies reported positive growth in new premium in 2020. The overall drop in new sales premium is likely largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.The percentage of new IDI annualized premium in 2020 issued to doctors and surgeons was 34%, compared to 32% in 2019.The employer-sponsored multi-life market continues to increase its share of new IDI annualized premium, reaching 45% in 2020.The new IDI annualized premium issued in the first half of 2021 decreased by 4% compared to new premium issued in the first half of 2020."Uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and related product marketing challenges affected new sales growth, and is likely why we saw a decrease in premium in 2020," says Tasha Khan, a principal at Milliman and co-author of the report. "We also saw more companies than usual cite low interest rates as a market challenge, compared to prior surveys." The full IDI Market Survey is available at http://www.milliman.com/IDI-survey/ or by contacting authors Robert Beal at Bob.Beal@milliman.com and Tasha Khan at Tasha.Khan@milliman.com.About MillimanMilliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit www.milliman.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-analysis-covid-19-drives-decrease-in-individual-disability-income-idi-sales-in-2020-301433159.htmlSOURCE Milliman, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorEllensburg girls' basketball erases Eastmont Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter