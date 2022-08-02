...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Milliman analysis: Expected slowdown in home price growth driving uptick in mortgage risk in Q1 2022
Mortgage originations continue to decline in early 2022 compared to 2021 year-end
SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the first quarter (Q1) 2022 results of the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI), which shows the latest monthly estimate of the lifetime default risk of U.S.-backed mortgages.
"Rising interest rates typically translate to fewer refinance loans or higher-risk refinance loans"
During Q1 2022, the default risk for government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) acquisitions (purchased and refinanced loans backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae) increased from 1.90% at 2021 year-end to 2.39% as of March 31, 2022. This means that for loans originating in Q1, the expectation is that 2.39% will become delinquent (180 days or more) over their lifetimes.
"Rising interest rates typically translate to fewer refinance loans or higher-risk refinance loans, leading to increased overall borrower risk for the GSEs," says Jonathan Glowacki, a principal at Milliman and author of the MMDI. "Combined with inflation, we're anticipating a slowdown in home price growth, which is what's driving the uptick in mortgage default risk."
GSE mortgage originations continued to decline over Q1 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Of these mortgages, refinance loans made up more than half of originations, at about 57%, which is generally consistent with the prior quarter.
The MMDI reflects a baseline forecast of future home prices. For more on the MMDI, go to www.milliman.com/mmdi/.
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.