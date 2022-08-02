Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Mortgage originations continue to decline in early 2022 compared to 2021 year-end

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the first quarter (Q1) 2022 results of the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI), which shows the latest monthly estimate of the lifetime default risk of U.S.-backed mortgages.

Tags