Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the 2022 year-end results of its Multiemployer Pension Funding Study (MPFS), which analyzes the funded status of all multiemployer defined benefit pension plans in the United States. 

"Investment returns will continue to be a driving factor to sustain multiemployer plans for the long-term."


Tags