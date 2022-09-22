Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Milliman PPFI plans see estimated investment losses of 2.6% in aggregate during August

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.

Tags