...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT this morning, and Tuesday and
Wednesday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT this morning, and Tuesday and
Wednesday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Milliman analysis: Public pension funded ratio rises to 74.5% at end of March thanks to modest market gains
Milliman PPFI plans see estimated investment returns of 1.8% in aggregate during the month
SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.
"Investment performance for the country's largest public pension plans was modestly positive for the period."
During March, the Milliman 100 PPFI funded ratio rose from 73.6% as of February 28 to 74.5% as of March 31, improving the plans' funded status by $54 billion. Market performance drove this result, with the plans earning an estimated 1.8% in aggregate for the month. Individual plans' estimated monthly returns ranged from 0.7% to 2.8%. Combined, the plans added approximately $78 billion in market value in March, offset by a net negative cash flow of $9 billion.
"Although March was a volatile month in the financial markets with another Fed rate hike and turmoil in the banking industry, investment performance for the country's largest public pension plans was modestly positive for the period," said Becky Sielman, co-author of Milliman's PPFI. "Yet despite this positive news, 24 plans remain less than 60% funded, while only 17 are more than 90% funded, the same results we saw in February."
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.