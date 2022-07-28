...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Milliman analysis: Slump in June market causes $262 billion drop in public pension funded status
SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.
During June, the Milliman 100 public pension funded ratio dropped from 78.4% on May 31, 2022, to 74.0% as of June 30, 2022. The drop in funding was the result of poor investment performance, with PPFI plans experiencing investment losses of 5.13% in aggregate for the month and shedding approximately $240 billion in the market value of assets.
"Public pensions have seen their funding tumble during June 2022, thanks to the continuing turmoil in financial markets," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's PPFI. "Combined with the normal growth in liabilities, these public pensions saw their aggregate deficit rise by $262 billion in June alone."
The market decline pushed eight plans below the 90% funded mark as of June 30, 2022; now just 19 plans still stand above this benchmark, compared to 27 on May 31, 2022, and 46 at the close of 2021.
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.