Newly enhanced RISE Score incorporates inflation, longevity, and market and withdrawal behaviors

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc. today announced that it has launched an enhanced retirement security projection tool available to participants in Milliman-administered retirement plans. The Retirement Income Security Evaluation (RISE) Score, developed by Milliman, helps participants understand how well they are prepared for financial risk in retirement.

