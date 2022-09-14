Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight announces a new strategic relationship with Epic, the most widely-used electronic health records system in the U.S., to offer advanced analytics to Epic customers. By integrating Milliman MedInsight's industry-leading methodologies into its new Value-Based Performance Management module, Epic customers will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise of two leading healthcare technology companies to build the foundation for population health improvement strategies. Epic's new Value-Based Performance Management module will be available to the market in 2023.

