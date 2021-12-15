Milliman names Dermot Corry next CEO By Milliman, Inc. Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Corry is Milliman's first chief executive officer from outside the U.S.SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting and actuarial firms, today announced the election of Dermot Corry as the firm's new chief executive officer. Corry is a leader of Milliman's Dublin office and has served as the firm's Global Life and Financial Services Practice Director and on the Milliman board for the last six years. He is the first professional from outside the United States to be elected CEO of Milliman. Corry's term begins on January 1, 2022."Dermot has been a leader since the day he joined Milliman, bringing an essential vision as we've evolved to become a global firm," says Milliman Chairman Ken Mungan. "Dermot is the ideal person to assume this role at this moment of immense change and opportunity, with data and technology revolutionizing the way our clients do business." Corry joined the firm in 2009 when Milliman acquired Life Strategies Limited, the Irish consulting firm that Corry led. Milliman's Life and Financial Services business experienced strong growth during Corry's time as Global Practice Director. Corry's expertise includes a wide range of life insurance and related activities, including appointed actuary work for many companies."Milliman provides crucial expertise to our clients, playing a vital role in protecting the health and financial wellbeing of people everywhere," said Corry. "We are in an era of unprecedented uncertainty that calls for unique awareness of risk. Milliman brings a data-driven perspective to these volatile times and will continue to be the leader advising on insurance, retirement, and healthcare."Corry succeeds Stephen White, who will be retiring. During White's nine-year tenure as CEO, Milliman doubled its annual revenue, reaching $1.4B this year. Milliman opened offices in 13 new countries under White's leadership and has become a more dynamic, data-driven, and diverse firm. About MillimanMilliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-names-dermot-corry-next-ceo-301445679.htmlSOURCE Milliman, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 