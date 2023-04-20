Support Local Journalism


Milliman 100 plans' deficit dropped from $67.9 billion to $8.7 billion, in spite of negative (-18.6%) investment return

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its 2023 Corporate Pension Funding Study (PFS), which analyzes data for the 100 U.S. public companies with the largest defined benefit (DB) pension plans. The plans in this study represent employers across multiple business sectors, including communications, healthcare, financial services, industrials, energy, technology, utilities, and others. This marks the 23rd consecutive year in which the report has been published.


