SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released its 2023 Retiree Health Cost Index which projects the total premiums and out of pocket expenses a healthy 65-year-old can expect to spend on medical and prescription drug costs in retirement.

Inflation is likely to drive up healthcare expenses for retirees over the next several years, more than any other factor


