Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released its 2022 Retiree Health Cost Index which projects the total premiums and out of pocket expenses a healthy 65-year-old can expect to spend on medical and prescription drug costs in retirement. The report also looks at cost variations across sex, geography, and the two most common coverage options for Medicare-eligible retirees.

There are a wide variety of reasons that healthcare expenses for retirees can differ

Tags