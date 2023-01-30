Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals and Graphic Design USA recognize Milliman

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premiere global consulting, actuarial, and benefits administration firm, today announced it has won a 2022 MarCom Platinum Award in Strategic Communications from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and two 2022 Health+Wellness Design Awards from Graphic Design USA.


Tags