SEATTLE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has won three 2020 InsuranceERM Americas Awards for its insurtech products and risk consulting services. The goal of the IERM Americas Awards is to highlight enterprise risk management leaders in the Americas.
In the technology category, Milliman's Nodal™ was named "Analytics Solution of the Year" while Milliman's Arius Enterprise® won "Cloud Technology of the Year." Awards in these categories recognize insurtech solutions that enable strategic decision-making and provide risk insights that can improve efficiency and operations for (re)insurers. For instance Nodal, Milliman's predictive modelling platform for early claim intervention, uses machine learning to comb through unstructured data and identify high-risk claims, and has helped clients reduce claims severity by 15% and overall losses by 41%. Meanwhile, Milliman's Arius, one of the industry's most comprehensive reserve analysis solutions, has saved clients hundreds of hours per year while simultaneously improving analyses and governance over data and processes.
Milliman was also recognized with a 2020 InsuranceERM Americas Award for its risk consulting services, with three members of the firm's Chicago Life ERM practice taking home "Risk Team of the Year." Anthony Dardis, Ariel Weis, and Chloe Lau have, combined, over 60 years' experience on both the assets and liabilities sides of life insurance, and are well-known for their benchmarking capabilities and "practical-first" approach to risk management.
"Transformation in the insurance industry begins by leveraging new technologies in conjunction with the latest data and expert analysis, three areas in which Milliman excels," says Milliman President and CEO Steve White. "Managing complex risks requires both the best expertise and the most innovative tools, so we feel gratified to have won IERM Americas Awards for both our risk consulting and technology solutions."
For more information on Milliman's insurtech products, including Nodal and Arius, go to https://us.milliman.com/en/insurance/insurtech. For more information on Milliman's enterprise risk management solutions go to https://www.milliman.com/en/risk/enterprise-risk-management.
About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.