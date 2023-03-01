Support Local Journalism


Milliman Mind and Milliman Integrate recognized as "Actuarial Modeling Solution of the Year" and "Regulatory Reporting Software of the Year," respectively 

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the firm has won two 2022-2023 InsuranceERM Awards for its pioneering actuarial insurtech solutions. Every year, InsuranceERM judges recognize the best in insurance risk management, actuarial and risk modeling practices. This is Milliman's sixth year receiving at least one award. With more than 75 years as an industry leader, Milliman is proud to be recognized for its efforts to match creative technology solutions with insurance expertise. 


