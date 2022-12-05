Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, announced today that it has released the latest version of its Arius® insurtech software solutions, a family of state-of-the-art reserve analysis systems for property and casualty insurers and large self-insureds. The new release provides significant enhancements to the systems' analytical and reporting capabilities.

