MINDFUL THERAPY GROUP ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO OREGON WITH PLANS TO OPEN TWO NEW OFFICES BY MID-2022, WITH MORE ON THE WAY By Mindful Therapy Group Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a diverse and collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians, has announced expansion into Oregon with the recent opening of its Portland office located at 5440 SW Westgate Dr, Suite 350. Before the end of the year, Mindful plans to add at least two more offices in the Portland Metropolitan Area including in Tigard and Vancouver, Wash. "We're proud of the work we do and are thrilled to be expanding our services into Oregon," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "The consistent expansion of our provider network indicates that our mindful approach to supporting licensed clinicians is truly allowing them to do their best work and offer meaningful mental health care to our communities."Mindful's Portland office opened in April 2021 to in-person and virtual appointments. Located in the Sylvan-Highlands neighborhood, the inaugural Oregon location is designed to be a calming and professional space for both clinicians and their patients. "Mental health issues have exploded since the start of the pandemic and we hope to help fill the demand for real, in-person therapy that helps people live their best lives," said Crain.Mindful is committed to improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care. Since 2011, it has expanded its community of mental health providers to over 500 members across Washington and Oregon. Every week, Mindful's network sees more than 10,000 individuals, couples and families through evidence-based therapy approaches in a way that meets their specific needs.Individuals interested in therapy can search Mindful's online database of providers or enter its referral process to be matched. For more information, visit www.mindfultherapygroup.com.About Mindful Therapy GroupMindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of more than 500 licensed, independent clinicians serving communities in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has five offices throughout Washington including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Southcenter and Elliot Bay; and one in Portland, Oregon. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com. MEDIA CONTACTBecca Gairrett / Erin DubotsFearey for Mindful Therapy Groupmindful@feareygroup.com, 206-343-1543 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindful-therapy-group-announces-expansion-into-oregon-with-plans-to-open-two-new-offices-by-mid-2022-with-more-on-the-way-301454109.htmlSOURCE Mindful Therapy Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Mindful Therapy Group Medicine Economics Company Psychology Clinician Oregon Therapy Mental Health Office Wash. Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryDec. 29 blotterEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsZillow names Tampa its hottest housing market for 2022 Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter