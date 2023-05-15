Support Local Journalism


Downtown Tacoma location makes it convenient for more Washingtonians to get real, in-person therapy; accepting new patients as of May 15

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a diverse and collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians, has expanded into the South Sound with the opening of a new office in Tacoma, Wash. The new office, located in The Rhodes Center at 950 Broadway, Suite 404, increases access to much-needed, evidence-based mental health care for community members in the region. This marks Mindful Therapy's ninth location, with plans to open a tenth therapy office in Portland, OR, before the end of the year.


