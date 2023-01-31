Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Rent affordability is better in cities with higher minimum wages, even in expensive markets

  • It would take the incomes of almost four full-time workers earning the federal minimum wage to reasonably afford the typical two-bedroom rental.
  • Affordability is better in cities that have set their own minimum wages, even in more expensive markets.
  • Building more homes is a clear path to improving affordability. Measures that allow for more density, including allowing new accessory dwelling units, duplexes or triplexes in residential neighborhoods, are supported by a strong majority of homeowners and renters.


