The Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium in partnership with Internet2 (PRNewsfoto/Internet2)

 By Internet2, Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium

Funding supports accelerating cyberinfrastructure-centric research capacity at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) through proof-of-concept grants and shared resources

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium (MS-CC) and Internet2 have been awarded a nearly $15 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support the acceleration of cyberinfrastructure-centric research capacity at HBCU and TCU campuses.

