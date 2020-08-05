More than half of rent payments on a typical unit go toward landlords' fixed costs - Amid record unemployment, 12.4% of U.S. renters missed payments in the first two weeks of July, up from 9.9% last year. Missed payments are expected to increase after additional unemployment benefits expired on July 31. - A surge in missed payments has the potential to start a ripple effect felt by rental industry workers and others who rely on the rental industry. The average profit margin for a rental unit is 6.4% -- less than half what it was five years ago. - An estimated 53.8% of rental income is typically spent just on fixed costs of property ownership that landlords are responsible for (mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance, insurance and capital improvements).