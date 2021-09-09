Mississippi Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021 By Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions) By Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) 2021. Last year, Governor Reeves, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, Governor Reeves praises the innovative programs throughout the state that promote energy efficiency and renewable energy, including Mississippi's underground salt caverns that hold nearly four percent of the United States' underground natural gas storage capacity. "Thank you, Governor Reeves for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Mississippi's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Mississippi as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions. Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/. National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. For more information please visit www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mississippi-recognizes-clean-energy-week-2021-301372929.htmlSOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions 