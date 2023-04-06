Support Local Journalism


The premier event provides a platform for diverse voices and businesses to drive meaningful conversations to address disparities in ownership

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As MJ Unpacked, the premier event for the cannabis industry, gets ready to take the stage in New York City on April 26-28, the cannabis market is poised for massive growth on the East Coast. However, there are challenges ahead for the industry at large, particularly when it comes to issues of social equity and inclusion.


