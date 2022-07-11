Mobile Mentor today announced it has been named a finalist in the Education category of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor today announced it has been named a finalist in the Education category of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"We are thrilled to have been named a finalist for Microsoft's Education Partner of the Year," said Denis O'Shea, Mobile Mentor Founder. "Our goal is to deliver world-class services to educational institutions. This recognition is extremely rewarding to know that our peers and partners at Microsoft believe our services for education are among the best in the world. It is also a feather in our cap after winning the 2021 Partner of the Year for Endpoint Management. The partnership we have cultivated with Microsoft continues to be rewarding to us and our customers."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Mobile Mentor was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Education as a result of empowering underprivileged children with Microsoft technologies.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.
Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-theyear-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
About Mobile Mentor
Mobile Mentor empowers people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of their technology. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity with their laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps. For more information, please visit http://www.mobile-mentor.com.
