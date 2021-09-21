Mobile Service Van Facility Available Now at Bickford Ford By Bickford Ford Sep 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNOHOMISH, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford dealership in Washington offers the Mobile Service Van facility whereby customers can schedule service for their Ford vehicles at their convenience and get it done at their home or workplace. The dealership is one of the first Ford dealers in the country to offer this service. The mobile service van is introduced to help customers who are in need of vehicle services but find it difficult to bring their vehicles to their nearby service station.The Mobile Service Van facility is run by factory-trained Ford technicians, who have vast experience in this field. The service fee charged would be around $29.95 per vehicle. This service is applicable to cars and light-duty trucks. All the service parts used are genuinely Ford-made. Services offered include oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacements and many more. All services include a free multi-point inspection as well. Interested customers are encouraged to make use of this mobile service van facility offered by the dealership to their benefit.Please visit bickford.net to learn about the dealership, its vehicle inventory, vehicle services and more. In case of any questions or concerns, customers can contact the dealership team by phone, (866) 489-3673 or visit the dealership in person at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290. For more details, customers can access relevant contact information on the dealership website.Media Contact JASON BICKFORD, Bickford Ford, (866) 489-3673, jasonb@bickford.net SOURCE Bickford Ford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballSept. 17 blotter: Black bear off Vantage Highway Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter