Mobilize.Net WebMAP Web Forms Supports .NET 7

 By Mobilize.Net

WebMAP Web Forms provides support for .NET 7 which enables better performance and security, greater scalability and functionality

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools today announced WebMAP Web Forms support for .NET 7. This edition of WebMAP enables customers to move away from ASP.NET Web Forms to more modern frameworks including Angular, React and Blazor.


