After national search, Hall is selected for top financial role at the rapidly growing health sciences company.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Molecular Testing Labs, a mission-driven, innovative health sciences company specializing in clinical diagnostics, announced they have selected Jason Hall as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hall comes on with more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, serving as CFO and leadership roles in healthtech companies, startups, privately held firms, and Fortune 50 companies. Hall joins Molecular Testing Labs during a period of rapid growth, with the recent addition of new CEO Eric Strafel.

