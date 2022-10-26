Support Local Journalism


Molen Orthodontics Announces 18th Annual Halloween Candy Buyback – November 1st from 2:30 to 6:30pm in their Auburn, Enumclaw and Sumner offices.

SUMNER, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again, when goblins, ghosts and ghouls take to the streets toting their buckets and pillowcases door-to-door, filling them with heaps of candy. To carry on the Holiday Tradition, Molen Orthodontics is hosting their 18th Annual Candy Buyback event to help make this Halloween safe and healthy for children of all ages. Molen Orthodontics is buying back candy from trick-or-treaters. Every year their team gathers together for this wonderful community service event.


