ZURICH, SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momenta, the leading Digital Industry value creation + venture capital firm, announced the acquisition of Chakra, an outcome-based digital transformation advisory firm based in Seattle, Washington.
Founded in 2019 by Luke Smaul, the team's principals have led multinational digital transformation projects for Fortune 100 companies, including GE Digital. Deeply rooted in design thinking, Chakra uses applied strategy models to merge the digital world with the industrial one, creating new go-to-market, business models, and revenue growth across the full tech ecosystem.
Manufacturing companies start out by investing in digital but often lose their way as they work through identifying ROI and impact in pursuit of scalable solutions. Traditional digital advisory offerings are not geared toward the needs of industrial companies and are not equipped to provide guidance on how these companies do and should operate. Chakra brought about a new way of thinking about digital and digital transformation, focusing on a 4-pillar transformation framework.
"We've been impressed with the impact of Chakra's team and tools on the digital transformation of industrial clients," said Doug Harp, Managing Partner of Momenta. "We believe this best-practice-based industry transformation capability complements Momenta's position as the leading Digital Industry value creation + venture capital firm."
Luke Smaul, Founder of Chakra, added, "We have been long-time fans of Momenta's Digital Industry focus and deep practitioner team, including many of our GE Digital alumni. When considering how to scale our business, we couldn't think of a better home than making Chakra part of Momenta."
To learn more about this acquisition or if you are interested in working with Momenta to assist your company's digital transformation, please contact info@momenta.one.
About Chakra:
Chakra is a digital industry transformation advisory firm focused on the unique needs of industrial companies. Grounded at the intersection of design, commercial, and technology, Chakra unlocks different ways of defining commercial models and partnerships and changes the advisory conversation. For more information, visit https://www.chakra.expert.
About Momenta:
Momenta is the leading Digital Industry value creation + venture capital firm. We accelerate entrepreneurs and leaders devoted to the digitization of energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and supply chains. Since 2012, our team of deep industry operators have made over 100 investments in entrepreneurs and helped scale over 150 industry leaders via our award-winning executive search and strategic advisory practices. For more information, please visit https://www.momenta.one.