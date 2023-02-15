Support Local Journalism


World's first Qi wireless charging portable speakers feature Party Mode, allowing perfect synchronization with other Monster DNA speakers for an epic listening experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules for what a portable speaker should be, have just been rewritten. Today, Monster® announces the DNA One (MSRP: $149.99) and DNA Max (MSRP: $179.99) wireless (Qi) charging speakers are available for purchase at Monsterstore.com, BestBuy.com, Verizon.com, and Crutchfield, with other retailers coming soon.


