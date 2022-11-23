Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Monster Energy congratulates team rider Birk Ruud on taking first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Stubai, Austria.

STUBAI, Austria, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022/23 freeski slopestyle season has launched! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Birk Ruud on taking first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Stubai, Austria. In the first event of the season, sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the 22-year-old from Baerum, Norway covered the downhill course on Stubai Glacier with a perfect run to rise above the competition.


Tags