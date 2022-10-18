...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND...
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between 3000-4000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A
cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend,
with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central
Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October
conditions.
Moore announces acquisition of Communications Corporation of America
Acquisition further strengthens Moore's direct mail supply chain across printing, production and envelope manufacturing.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, announces the acquisition of Communications Corporation of America, an industry innovator of direct mail printing, data processing, personalization, finishing and mail processing. Moore has made the investment in CCA to add to its supply chain strength across printing, production and envelope manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region.
"As CCA celebrates our 51st anniversary and five years of successfully rebuilding after our catastrophic fire, we are ready to move forward. We see becoming a Moore company as a synergistic step that is the best fit for our clients and our CCA team," said Linda Fisher, president of CCA and Direct Marketing Association of Washington Hall of Leaders member. "Through our partnerships with our clients, we create cutting-edge solutions that set us apart from our competitors. With Moore's well-known investment in innovation, we're excited to see what we can accomplish together."
CCA has a reputation for top-quality direct mail services, a talented team and strong partnerships with long-time clients and suppliers. Based in Northern Virginia, CCA joins other Moore print, production and envelope manufacturing companies in the Washington, D.C. corridor including Barton Cotton Graphics, Navistar, Richmond Print Group, Tri-State and United Presort.
"We are always looking at every aspect of our business to determine where we need to add capacity to strengthen supply chains and provide top-quality services to our clients. Adding CCA as a part of our capabilities in the mid-Atlantic region, coupled with our other production and manufacturing hubs in the Northeast and Midwest, delivers on the reliability and optimization our clients can expect with Moore," said Jeff Pelcher, chief executive officer, production services of Moore.
Moore, the largest provider of marketing and fundraising services to the nonprofit industry in North America, will brand Communications Corporation of America, a Moore company. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
"CCA is an industry pioneer, and we are proud to have them join the company. Now as part of Moore, we can continue to invest in their people, facilities and equipment to position them, and their clients, for future growth and expansion," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "This acquisition comes on the heels of other investments we are making including moving United Presort, a Moore company, to a new 82,000 square feet facility in Frederick, Maryland to accommodate their client growth. We are now capable of processing over 2 billion pieces of mail from this facility."
Moore is a leading constituent experience management company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing and fundraising company in North America serving the nonprofit industry with over 4,100 employees in 42 locations. The company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning.