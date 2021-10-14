Moore announces the acquisition of Thompson Habib Denison By Moore, Thompson Habib Denison Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Moore) By Moore, Thompson Habib Denison Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announces the acquisition of Thompson Habib Denison (THD). THD is a social impact agency committed to building long-term, loyal relationships between donors and nonprofit brands through data-driven marketing strategies. The company will maintain its focus on helping midsize and large nonprofits expand and grow under their brand THD, a Moore company.THD will continue to be led by Jay Denison as president who will report to Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. THD headquarters remain in Lincoln, Massachusetts, with no changes to company leadership, employee positions or operations. "The THD culture and strive for excellence matches our own, so it was the right fit for both of us," said Littlefield. "The investment THD has made in their team of talented strategists and subject matter experts, coupled with their investments in data-driven analytic solutions, is reflected in the results they deliver to their long-term client partners. Now with the expanded Moore analytic, data and media products available to them, they will further expand their service offerings and deliver even greater growth for their clients."THD creates high-impact fundraising campaigns for each step of the donor journey, maximizing performance for each client. Through insight-powered strategies, sophisticated analytical tools, digital marketing techniques, compelling creative and a unique midlevel donor advancement practice, THD builds omnichannel donor experiences that engage and acknowledge donors, motivating them to join the cause, give repeatedly and stay connected for the long term."With Moore, we have found an ideal partner that will build on our successful past and help us get to the next level of our development," said Denison. "THD is grounded in best-in-class analytics, sophisticated modeling and comprehensive strategies for growing revenue, and we are thrilled to expand these services as part of Moore, who is creating the next generation of products and services for the nonprofit industry. THD is excited about our future and what is next for our clients and our employees."About MooreMoore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides creative, strategy, production, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next generation AI/ML to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.About Thompson Habib DenisonThompson Habib Denison (THD) is a social impact agency committed to helping nonprofits grow through long-term, brand-loyal donor relationships. Bringing together its core competencies in strategy, data, analytics, marketing and creative, THD develops and executes insight-driven multichannel strategies to advance the mission of meaningful causes that serve our communities, our nation and our world. The company is headquartered in Lincoln, Massachusetts, with clients across the U.S. and Canada. Media Contact:1st Degree on behalf of MooreMac McKeevermmckeever@1stdegree.com207.841.6110 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-announces-the-acquisition-of-thompson-habib-denison-301399866.htmlSOURCE Moore 