Zillow Home Loans logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow Home Loans

15% more borrowers purchased mortgage points in 2022 than 2021, and continue to do so as interest rates hover around 6%

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest rates remain high and home buyers are looking for ways to save money, including buying mortgage points. A recent analysis of data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) by Zillow Home Loans finds nearly 45% of conventional primary home borrowers opted to purchase mortgage points in 2022 as a way to reduce their monthly payment. The historically low interest rates of 2019–2021 saw far fewer buyers opting for points — 29.6% in 2021, 28.4% in 2020 and 27.3% in 2019.  And borrowers who opted for a cash-out refinance loan (on a conventional loan for a primary home) bought even more points in 2022 — 57.8% of these borrowers purchased points (compared with 48.4% in 2021, 44.2% in 2020 and 41.3 in 2019). 


